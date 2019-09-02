8 arrested in Tembisa for looting shops

Several shops have been looted in the township on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - While police deal with the aftermath of overnight riots in central Joburg, eight people have been arrested in Tembisa for public violence.

Several shops were looted in the township on Monday morning.

On Sunday night, a mob broke into several buildings in Malvern and torched them - 31 people were arrested there.

The police's Mavela Masondo said that more officers have been deployed to the hotspots.

"There were other shops that were looted in Tembisa. We've since increased police visibility in the area, police are monitoring the area and are also monitoring the situation to make sure it doesn't spread to other places."