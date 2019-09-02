8 arrested in Tembisa for looting shops
Several shops have been looted in the township on Monday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - While police deal with the aftermath of overnight riots in central Joburg, eight people have been arrested in Tembisa for public violence.
Several shops were looted in the township on Monday morning.
On Sunday night, a mob broke into several buildings in Malvern and torched them - 31 people were arrested there.
The police's Mavela Masondo said that more officers have been deployed to the hotspots.
"There were other shops that were looted in Tembisa. We've since increased police visibility in the area, police are monitoring the area and are also monitoring the situation to make sure it doesn't spread to other places."
Popular in Local
-
12 arrested in Joburg CBD after shops looted, cars & buildings torched
-
No arrests after CT girl’s body found in grandmother’s backyard
-
SA boxing champ’s cop boyfriend due in court for her murder
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 31 August 2019
-
Lynette Volschenk murder accused due back in court
-
Powerball results: Friday 30 August 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.