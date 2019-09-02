View all in Latest
31 people arrested following Malvern, Jeppestown violence

Several shops in Malvern and Jeppestown were ransacked and set alight by a mob on Sunday night.

A vehicle on fire in Jeppestown, Johannesburg on 1 September 2019. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested more people in connection with the violence in Malvern, bringing the total to 31.

It was not yet clear what sparked the overnight unrest but police were still on the scene trying to restore calm.

Several shops in Malvern and Jeppestown were ransacked and set alight by a mob on Sunday night.

The police's Mavela Masondo: "We're still monitoring the situation... we have members from different units of the police here but we are still urging the community to cooperate with us especially here in Jules Street. We will remain in the area until we are sure that everything is back to normal."

The unrest started on Sunday along Jules Street when businesses were ransacked by a mob.

Masondo said earlier that many of those now in police custody were caught while looting shops.

