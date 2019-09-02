12 trucks impounded in CT amid truck drivers’ protests

A truck blocked the main road in Philippi, while another was hijacked in Delft and looted by residents on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN -The City of Cape Town has impounded 12 trucks for obstructing traffic on Monday.

Trucks have been blocking roads and intersections as part of a nationwide protest by members of the National Truck Drivers' Foundation who are campaigning against the employment of foreigners in the sector.

The city's JP Smith said the vehicles impounded were used to obstruct major roadways.

He said in some cases, the drivers unloaded items from the back onto the road to make it difficult for officials to clear the scene.

“It causes massive problems and economic pitfalls for us. This is one way we will completely undermine our economy and discourage investments. Protests are something the city supports but they cannot be illegal or cause this kind of disruption.”

The International Cross-Border Traders Association's Denis Juru asked government to intervene.

“If there are any queries, they should communicate with government and not take the law into their own hands.”