12 arrested in Joburg CBD after shops looted, cars & buildings torched
The unrest started on Sunday along Jules Street when businesses were ransacked by a mob.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested 12 people in central Johannesburg following overnight chaos, with several foreign-owned shops being looted, cars and buildings set alight.
A Joburg Metro Police officer was wounded in the leg by armed looters.
⚠️ALERT⚠️— David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) September 2, 2019
Protest Action at Turffontein Rd & Hay Str in Turffontein. The road is barricaded with burning tyres & rocks. @JoburgMPD are on scene. Please avoid & use alternative routes. #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/oNzJtj1Ih1
⚠️ALERT⚠️— David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) September 1, 2019
Looting & Rioting along Jules Street in Jeppestown. Situation is volatile. Please avoid the area. @JoburgMPD & @SAPoliceService are on scene. pic.twitter.com/YTIXXONEXf
It's not yet clear what sparked the violence.
The police's Mavela Masondo said that many of those now in police custody were caught while looting shops.
"The police are here, emergency services are here... we are still searching for other suspects that are involved or responsible for this. For us, this is criminality, nothing else. We are searching for the people responsible for all this damage."
