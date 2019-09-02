View all in Latest
12 arrested in Joburg CBD after shops looted, cars & buildings torched

The unrest started on Sunday along Jules Street when businesses were ransacked by a mob.

Debris burns along Turffontein Road & Hay Street in Turffontein, Johannesburg on 2 September 2019. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter
Debris burns along Turffontein Road & Hay Street in Turffontein, Johannesburg on 2 September 2019. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested 12 people in central Johannesburg following overnight chaos, with several foreign-owned shops being looted, cars and buildings set alight.

The unrest started on Sunday along Jules Street when businesses were ransacked by a mob.

A Joburg Metro Police officer was wounded in the leg by armed looters.

It's not yet clear what sparked the violence.

The police's Mavela Masondo said that many of those now in police custody were caught while looting shops.

"The police are here, emergency services are here... we are still searching for other suspects that are involved or responsible for this. For us, this is criminality, nothing else. We are searching for the people responsible for all this damage."

