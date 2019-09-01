World Koesister Day competition gets under way
More than 20 people have entered and have their koesisters on display at the Radisson Red Hotel.
CAPE TOWN - Koesister lovers have gathered in Cape Town today to take part in the inaugural World Koesister Day competition.
A koesister is a traditional Cape Malay confectionery. The sale of koesisters on a Sunday has been a tradition in Cape Town for many years.
The koesister competition took place on 1 September 2019 at the Radisson Red Hotel. Picture: Kaylynne Palm/EWN.
The participants will be judged by KFM presenter Saskia Falken, co-owner of Vannie Kaap Marc Jacobs and Radisson Red’s chef Naseer Abdullah.
The best recipe gets a prize of R12,000 and the title of ‘Kwaiest Koesister 2019’.
