There's hope for troubled SOEs, says parly committee chair
Last week, members of the committee travelled to Johannesburg to visit South African Airways, South African Express, Denel and Eskom.
JOHANNESBURG – Parliament’s Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee is expected to release its report into challenges facing state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
They’ve all requested or received some kind of cash injection from the fiscus, just to keep going.
Portfolio committee chair Khaya Magaxa said they familiarised themselves with the challenges facing SOEs while on their visit.
Among the most pressing issues is the dire financial situation many are facing, as well as corruption.
Magaxa said despite this, these SOEs were not beyond saving and they needed to come up with solid turnaround strategies.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance’s Natasha Mazzone said bailing out cash-strapped entities would not solve the problem.
Magaxa said the committee would present a report on the identified challenges.
