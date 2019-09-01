Rise of populists in Europe resembles eve of WW2, warns London mayor
'People are trying to divide communities using the language of hate, scapegoating people because of their sexual orientation, because of their ethnic origin, because of their faith, or because of who they are.'
GDANSK, Poland - Europe is starting to resemble the situation on the eve of World War Two, with leaders using divisive language to win popularity and spreading hatred against minorities, London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned on Sunday.
Khan, a Muslim of Pakistani heritage, was speaking at an event in Poland with other world leaders to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the start of the 1939-1945 conflict.
“Are we living through times now similar to the 1930s? Because if you look at the 1930s, what happened - the rise of charismatic leaders using the power of hatred to divide communities and to pick on the other,” Khan said.
“Look at some of the things happening (now) across Europe. People are trying to divide communities using the language of hate, scapegoating people because of their sexual orientation, because of their ethnic origin, because of their faith, or because of who they are.”
US President Donald Trump canceled his visit to Warsaw at the last minute, saying he had to stay in the United States as hurricane Dorian was expected to hit Florida. Vice President Mike Pence attended ceremonies.
“Look at the language of Donald Trump and some other leaders who are winning elections across Europe, from Hungary to Poland, to France, to Italy, to the UK. They say Islam and the West are incompatible,” said Khan, who has repeatedly clashed with Trump.
Trump called Khan a “stone-cold loser” earlier this year after the mayor criticised the British government for inviting the US president for a state visit. Khan had also compared Trump to 20th-century fascists.
Poland’s nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party took power in 2015 after a campaign in which it drummed up fears of immigrants from Middle East countries. Ahead of elections planned for October, it is now vowing to defend the country against “LGBT ideology”.
Khan said in Gdansk that events like Brexit were caused by politicians seeking to play on people’s fears rather than addressing them.
“You see that across Europe, and I say that in respect to my friends in Poland, ... you see this in Hungary, you see this in Italy, you see this in France.”
Popular in World
-
Britons protest Johnson's Brexit move
-
More than 100 killed in air strike on Yemen prison - ICRC
-
5 killed, including gunman, 21 injured in West Texas shooting
-
Hong Kong reels from worst clashes in months as protesters battle police
-
'Let them stay': Aussies rally against Tamil family deportation
-
North Korea says Pompeo's remarks make talks with US more difficult
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.