Precious Moloi-Motsepe elected as UCT chancellor

CAPE TOWN - UCT has announced the election of its new chancellor, Precious Moloi-Motsepe.

Doctor Moloi-Motsepe will take up the position from the first of January next year.

She takes over the reins from politician Graça Machel who was first elected in 1999.

The new chancellor, who is married to Patrice Motsepe, is a businesswoman and philanthropist who started her career in medicine at Wits University.

She worked in various public hospitals in South Africa, as well as at the Medical College of Virginia in the United States.