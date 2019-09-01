Mabuza talks land reform, SA economy at Mpumalanga Show
Deputy President David Mabuza was speaking at the Mpumalanga Show held at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza said being able to present business opportunities and a platform for learning for emerging entrepreneurs could inspire them and create new employment opportunities.
Mabuza was speaking at the Mpumalanga Show held at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday. The annual event showcases several key sectors.
Mabuza said government aimed to grow the competitiveness of the economy, with agriculture being a pivotal part of economic growth.
The deputy president explained this, among other reasons, was why government had pushed for the land reform programme, which includes land expropriation without compensation.
“As we embark on the land reform programme, which has gained traction with the resolution of Parliament to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation, we do so to ensure economic growth and continued support to farmers.”
He said this would ensure that the country remained food secure. He added that farmers would receive support.
“Our agriculture continues to be a pivotal part of our economy. Our forestry gives us timber that supports other sectors like mining, rail and road construction, housing construction, furniture manufacturing, paper and pulp, ecotourism and all other opportunities of agricultural nature.”
The #MpumalangaShow_19 must build a platform for sustainability of these economic sectors through growth and cohesion amongst our people resulting in a winning nation. pic.twitter.com/xotmh5KGna— David D Mabuza (@DDMabuza) August 31, 2019
Mabuza said government would continue to drive interventions aimed at the diversification of the economy. This, he said, was to strengthen the country’s capabilities while focusing on increasing skills development and job creation.
Deputy President David Mabuza visits the Mpumalanga Show at the Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit.— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) August 31, 2019
The Mpumalanga Show brings together partners in various sectors to develop sector networks, partnerships and business opportunities. pic.twitter.com/RgCWRpxvc4
