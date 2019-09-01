Land Party president won’t be deterred by court case over Hermanus protests

Ndzongana will be back in Stellenbosch Magistrates Court on 25 October, where he will be facing charges of incitement of violence and damage to public property.

CAPE TOWN - Land Party president Gcobani Ndzongana said the ongoing case against him would not derail the party’s plans ahead of 2021 municipal elections.

Ndzongana will be back in the Stellenbosch Magistrates Court on 25 October, where he will be facing charges of incitement of violence and damage to public property.

The charges stem from the violent protests which broke out in Hermanus in 2018.

Ndzongana said the case was just a smear campaign against him.

“They believe that the case would delay the work I do in the community, but I can assure you that we’re working very hard to ensure that we don’t lose momentum.”