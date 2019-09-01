Keet and Morena out of Bafana Bafana squad
Thapelo Morena is nursing an injury while Darren Keet is finalising his work permit in Belgium, which requires him to stay in that country until all the paperwork is done.
CAPE TOWN - Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Darren Keet and defender Thapelo Morena, have been withdrawn from the squad to face Zambia in an international friendly clash on Saturday, 7 September 2019.
Mamelodi Sundowns's Reyaad Pieterse has been called up to replace Keet with Luckyboy Mokoena of Highlands Park getting his first call up to take the place of Mokoena.
The squad assembles today in Johannesburg and departs for Zambia on Thursday, 5 September.
This will be Molefi Ntseki’s first match in charge following the resignation of head coach Stuart Baxter after the Afcon tournament.
South Africa is using this match to prepare for the upcoming back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan to be played in November.
