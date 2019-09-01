Joburg’s 1,879 insourced cleaners start their first day of work

The workers would gain from employee benefits such as pension, medical aid, and an increased take-home salary, according to a statement on Sunday released by Mayor Herman Mashaba.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg's 1,879 cleaners on Sunday started their first day of work after being insourced.

The workers would gain from employee benefits such as a pension, medical aid, and an increased take-home salary, according to a statement on Sunday released by Mayor Herman Mashaba.

“On 17 August 2019, we welcomed the first 450 beneficiaries of this insourcing programme, and due to their sheer number, the remaining 1,429 cleaners were registered the following day as well as last weekend,” Mashaba said in the statement.

“Many of these beneficiaries spoke of their experiences of years of exploitation and neglect, but due to the hard work and dedication of this multi-party government they were able to share their relief and gratitude for the change that finally came.”

According to the City, previously, these cleaners earned R3,000 a month, while the City paid around R6,500 per cleaner to the outsourced companies they worked for. These cleaners would now be able to take home over R4,000 a month after deductions of a salary around R5,600 a month.

Mashaba said through the City’s insourcing programme, workers would now be given “real dignity” after decades of exploitation.

“In addition, the insourcing initiative will also ensure stable and predictable payments of salaries to these employees - a standard practice which was allegedly sorely missing under the previous employers,” he said.

“Upon registration of the first group of beneficiaries, I expressed that there can be no doubt that there is something intrinsically wrong, cruel and insensitive about forcing people to work under conditions in which their employment is uncertain.

“The insourcing of our cleaning staff is therefore a timely step meant to keep away the ravages of politically-induced exploitative tender entrepreneurship as well as under-employment and unemployment,” Mashaba added.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)