It’s not over yet: Talks continue over e-tolls
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula met with the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and Automobile Association on Wednesday as part of efforts to find a solution to the unpopular user-pay system.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the extension of the e-tolls deadline allowed for further consultation with stakeholders.
The ministry is finalising its plans for e-tolls which could see it permanently scrapped. Mbalula met with the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and Automobile Association on Wednesday as part of efforts to find a solution to the unpopular user-pay system.
Mbalula said they aimed to find a solution that would work for everyone.
“The stakeholder engagement process is genuine. It seeks to balance the views shared in public in a meaningful way so that we can arrive at a solution that’s in the best interest of the economy while ensuring the poor won’t be negatively affected.”
