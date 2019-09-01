Inmate killed, official injured following scuffle at EC prison
It is understood the official was attacked by the inmate who died after a scuffle with officials who tried to help their colleague.
CAPE TOWN - An inmate was killed and a Department of Correctional Services official was hospitalised following a stabbing incident at the St Albans Prison Correctional Centre outside Port Elizabeth on Sunday morning.
The reason behind the attack was unknown.
Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the department would be monitoring the centre to ensure that the situation is stabilised.
“As the department, we can confirm that an incident took place this morning during unlock time when an inmate attacked an official with a sharp object… Unfortunately, in that scuffle with the officials, that inmate lost his life,” he said.
