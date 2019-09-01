F1 to hold a minute's silence for Hubert ahead of Belgium GP

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
Go

F1 to hold a minute's silence for Hubert ahead of Belgium GP

The minute of silence will be observed at 14:53pm local time on the grid before the race gets underway at 15:10pm, according to an official schedule.

This picture taken on 1 September 2019 shows the portrait of BWT Arden's French driver Anthoine Hubert covered with condolence messages at the entrance of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa, Belgium. Picture: AFP
This picture taken on 1 September 2019 shows the portrait of BWT Arden's French driver Anthoine Hubert covered with condolence messages at the entrance of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa, Belgium. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS - Formula One will hold a minute’s silence ahead of Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix in memory of Anthoine Hubert who was killed in a crash during a Formula Two race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit on Saturday.

The minute of silence will be observed at 14:53pm local time on the grid before the race gets underway at 15:10pm, according to an official schedule.

A video paying tribute to the Frenchman will also be played on screens around the circuit.

The supporting Formula Three series, which shares the same paddock with Formula Two, will also hold a minute’s silence before the start of its second race on Sunday.

The crash that killed Hubert took place on the second lap of the race on Saturday.

He had already gone off into the barriers when Juan Manuel Correa, unable to avoid the Frenchman, collided with his car at high speed at the exit of the Spa-Francorchamps track’s fast Raidillon corner.

Correa, who suffered fractures to both his legs and a minor spinal injury, has had surgery and is resting in intensive care.

Saturday’s Formula Two race was initially suspended before being abandoned.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA