F1 to hold a minute's silence for Hubert ahead of Belgium GP
The minute of silence will be observed at 14:53pm local time on the grid before the race gets underway at 15:10pm, according to an official schedule.
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS - Formula One will hold a minute’s silence ahead of Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix in memory of Anthoine Hubert who was killed in a crash during a Formula Two race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit on Saturday.
A video paying tribute to the Frenchman will also be played on screens around the circuit.
The supporting Formula Three series, which shares the same paddock with Formula Two, will also hold a minute’s silence before the start of its second race on Sunday.
The crash that killed Hubert took place on the second lap of the race on Saturday.
He had already gone off into the barriers when Juan Manuel Correa, unable to avoid the Frenchman, collided with his car at high speed at the exit of the Spa-Francorchamps track’s fast Raidillon corner.
Correa, who suffered fractures to both his legs and a minor spinal injury, has had surgery and is resting in intensive care.
Saturday’s Formula Two race was initially suspended before being abandoned.
