Eva Longoria: The key to a successful marriage is respect

LONDON - Eva Longoria has revealed what she thinks is the key to a successful marriage.

The former Desperate Housewives star - who is twice divorced - tied the knot with husband José 'Pepe' Bastón in May 2016, and has revealed that being supportive of each other and being able to "dream bigger" as a couple makes for marital bliss.

The Hollywood star told Stellar magazine: "It's respect. When I was younger it was so much about what I needed to accomplish, and I've accomplished so much already that I can really sit back now and enjoy the success and continue to dream bigger with a partner."

Longoria - who was previously married to actor Tyler Christopher between 2002 and 2004 and basketball player Tony Parker from 2007 until 2011 - previously gushed about how being married to Bastón is "the best"

She said: "[Married life] is better than I could ever have imagined it to be.

"I don't think I could love another human as much as I love Pepe. I'm obsessed. I talk about him a hundred times a day! He's the best."

The 44-year-old actress became a mother for the first time 13 months ago when she and the 51-year-old Mexican businessman welcomed their son Santiago into the world, and has said she has no regrets about waiting until she was in her 40s to start a family.

She said recently: "He was meant to be with me at this stage in my life. I'm more patient, and I don't work as much - even though it doesn't seem that way!"

Although she's taking on less work these days, Eva had to bring her son onto the set of 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold', and admitted breastfeeding whilst working was a challenge.

She added: "Breastfeeding while working was hard, just for the timing of the pumping and the feedings and the sleeping and the not sleeping. You do it and get it done."