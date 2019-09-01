Eskom appoints Mandla Maleka as acting group treasurer

Maleka’s appointment followed the end of Andre Pillay’s tenure at Eskom on 30 August.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom announced on Sunday that it had appointed Mandla Maleka as the power utility’s interim group treasurer.

“Mr Maleka joined Eskom treasury in 1999 after serving as a director in the National Treasury budget office. He is currently the company's chief economist and head of portfolio management and foreign exchange (forex) trading, largely responsible for the hedging of all Eskom's forex derivatives and commodities. He also provides critical economic input to the wider group,” Eskom said in a statement.

Maleka holds a master's degree in economics and completed the executive development programme at Wits University.

Eskom’s chief financial officer Calib Cassim said: “We have appointed Mr Mandla Maleka as interim group treasurer to ensure business continuity and are confident that he will successfully hold the fort until a permanent group treasurer is appointed”.