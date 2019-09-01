DA calls on Parliament to roll out public hearings on NHI Bill

In a statement released on Sunday, the party said it would approach National Assembly Chair of Chairs Cedric Frolick to budget and plan for public hearings.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said the National Health Insurance Bill had far-reaching consequences for South Africans and called for an extensive public participation process.

In a statement released on Sunday, the party said it would approach National Assembly Chair of Chairs Cedric Frolick to budget and plan for public hearings.

"This Bill, which will see the nationalisation and over-centralisation of the health system, has far-reaching consequences for each and every South African. That is why it is critical that the public participation process sees every entity, interest group, civil society and ordinary citizens make inputs into the legislative process," a statement reads.

The party outlined a number of issues with the Bill, including its funding plan and the additional tax burden on South Africans.

"The DA calls on all South Africans to make their voices heard. We cannot allow the ANC government to plunge the health system into the same destructive path that all public entities have been on in the country."

The party also launched a petition and called on South Africans to lodge their objections.

"The future of the South African health system and indeed the economy relies on our ability to stop the NHI Bill in its tracks."

The NHI will offer all South Africans and legal residents access to a defined package of comprehensive health services. The Bill was tabled in Parliament last month, after the draft bill was published for comment in 2018.

Despite opposition, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reiterated that healthcare is a human right and the Bill would go a long way in resolving inequalities.

But the DA has proposed an alternative to NHI, the Sizani Universal Healthcare system.

"This approach would rollout universal healthcare within the current budget envelope; invest and improve the public health system so that people are at the centre of any reform; implement a subsidy which would afford every South African access to the very best of both public and private facilities; retain the current healthcare workers in our public and private health industries and not establish another state-owned enterprise which will be prone to corruption."