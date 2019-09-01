View all in Latest
Cops continue search for missing UCT student

The 19-year-old went missing earlier this week Police have since arrested a man in connection with her disappearance, but they have yet to locate her.

Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana. Picture: Supplied.
47 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police said they would continue a search for a missing University Cape Town student.

The 19-year-old went missing earlier this week. Police have since arrested a man in connection with her disappearance, but they have yet to locate her.

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Uyinene Mrwetyana believe a 42-year-old man, who has been taken into police custody, will lead them to the missing young woman.

Officers nabbed the suspect in Claremont on Friday morning.

The police’s Novela Potelwa said: “An extensive investigation is under way. All avenues are being looked into, including the place she was last seen.”

The UCT student was last seen leaving her university residence Roscommon House in Claremont last Saturday afternoon.

Students have since taken to the streets, handing out flyers and praying for Mrwetyana’s safe return.

