City star Gift Links off to Europe
Links arrived at the Citizens in January 2018 from Egyptian Premier League side Al Assiouty Sport.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC and Danish Superliga side Aarhus GF have agreed to terms over the club-record transfer of 20-year-old South African international Gift Links.
He has played four of City's five games in all competitions this season so far.
In a social media post by City, Links has thanked the club chairman.
“I had heard good things about the chairman John Comitis. I knew Cape Town City is the club that could take me to Europe. I developed so much here, I can’t thank the club enough," he said.
EUROPE BOUND 🌍— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 1, 2019
Cape Town City and Danish Superliga side Aarhus GF have agreed to terms over the club record transfer of 20y South African international Gift Links.
#iamCityFC#FarewellGift 🇿🇦🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/t8TQrjzior
