City star Gift Links off to Europe

Links arrived at the Citizens in January 2018 from Egyptian Premier League side Al Assiouty Sport.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC and Danish Superliga side Aarhus GF have agreed to terms over the club-record transfer of 20-year-old South African international Gift Links.

Links arrived at the Citizens in January 2018 from Egyptian Premier League side Al Assiouty Sport.

He has played four of City's five games in all competitions this season so far.

In a social media post by City, Links has thanked the club chairman.

“I had heard good things about the chairman John Comitis. I knew Cape Town City is the club that could take me to Europe. I developed so much here, I can’t thank the club enough," he said.