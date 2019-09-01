Cele, Mabuza pay homage to fallen SAPS officers
The minister was joined on Sunday by Deputy President David Mabuza and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole at the annual SAPS commemoration day at the Union Buildings.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Sunday praised the selflessness of 27 officers killed this past year while serving their country.
Cele was joined by Deputy President David Mabuza and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole at the annual SA Police Service (SAPS) commemoration day at the Union Buildings.
Twenty-six officers and one reservist had their names engraved on the national memorial wall at the seat of government.
#sapsHQ Roll of Honour is being read by Lt Seroka Signifying the tribute to our fallen heroes & heroines #FinalSalute #SAPSMemorial ML pic.twitter.com/49CIp4xtyK— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 1, 2019
Cele said the slain officers were heroes.
“The brave men and women, whom we are commemorating today, were of the caliber of people who served and protected all the people of the country without fear or favour. Selfless patriotism, these fallen heroes and heroines displayed, can never be emphasized,” he said.
Mabuza along with family members and loved ones laid wreaths in honour of the fallen officers whose names were engraved on the remembrance wall.
“Take comfort in the words of the wise philosopher [Seneca the Younger] when he said ‘the day which we fear as our last is but the birthday of eternity’. May the souls of all our fallen officers rest in eternal peace,” he said.
#sapsHQ Bereaved families of #SAPS members who died on duty, laying wreaths at #SAPSMemorial #FinalSalute ML pic.twitter.com/fXpXitpt9N— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 1, 2019
