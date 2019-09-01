View all in Latest
Cele, families to commemorate fallen SAPS heroes

The annual event is in honour of the men and women in blue who've lost their lives while performing their duties.

FILE: Police Minister Bheki Cele outside after Thoriso Themane’s funeral. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: Police Minister Bheki Cele outside after Thoriso Themane’s funeral. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Bheki Cele will on Sunday lead the annual commemoration of SAPS officers who died in the line of duty.

Cele will join families of the fallen officers at the Union Buildings to lay wreaths and remember their sacrifices.

Their names will also be engraved on the national memorial wall at the Union Buildings.

The event comes just a day after he delivered a eulogy at the funeral of a Gauteng constable, who was murdered while responding to a robbery.

The minister said the officers would be remembered for their bravery and protecting the country's citizens.

The ceremony was expected to start off at 10am.

