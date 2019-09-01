Call for calm amid probe into murder of SA boxing champ Leighandre Jegels

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
Go

Call for calm amid probe into murder of SA boxing champ Leighandre Jegels

Jegels was allegedly shot by her police officer boyfriend, whom she is reported to have a protection order against.

Leighandre Jegels. Picture: @ArtsCultureSA/Twitter.
Leighandre Jegels. Picture: @ArtsCultureSA/Twitter.
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eastern Cape provincial commissioner lieutenant general Liziwe Ntshinga has appealed to all parties affected by the murder of female boxer Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels to remain calm as Ipid handles the investigation.

Jegels was allegedly shot by her police officer boyfriend, whom she is reported to have had a protection order against.

The Eastern Cape police have referred the murder case of the female boxer to police watchdog Ipid after it emerged the suspect is a SAPS member. However, police did not provide details about the shooting and Ipid declined to comment.

Ntshinga said her department would provide all the necessary support and cooperation to Ipid during its investigation.

Jegels last fought two years ago, but she was expected to make a comeback in October. She secured a record of nine wins and no losses, with seven knockouts.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA