Call for calm amid probe into murder of SA boxing champ Leighandre Jegels
Jegels was allegedly shot by her police officer boyfriend, whom she is reported to have a protection order against.
JOHANNESBURG - Eastern Cape provincial commissioner lieutenant general Liziwe Ntshinga has appealed to all parties affected by the murder of female boxer Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels to remain calm as Ipid handles the investigation.
Jegels was allegedly shot by her police officer boyfriend, whom she is reported to have had a protection order against.
The Eastern Cape police have referred the murder case of the female boxer to police watchdog Ipid after it emerged the suspect is a SAPS member. However, police did not provide details about the shooting and Ipid declined to comment.
Ntshinga said her department would provide all the necessary support and cooperation to Ipid during its investigation.
Jegels last fought two years ago, but she was expected to make a comeback in October. She secured a record of nine wins and no losses, with seven knockouts.
