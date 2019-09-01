View all in Latest
4 arrested, 3 dead after Joburg CBD building fire, looting of shops

It’s understood an old building caught alight killing three people and another person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg police were called in to restore order on Sunday morning after a fatal fire broke out in Jeppestown.

It’s understood an old building caught alight killing three people and another person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said bystanders took advantage of the chaos and started looting nearby shops.

Masondo said police used rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. Four people were arrested for public violence following the looting of the shops.

“Some criminals that were within the area they started looting several shops that were around the vicinity, that’s when we responded as police and arrested suspects. The cause of fire is unknown at this stage and those that were arrested were changed with public violence,” he said.

