1 killed in early morning collision on N2 in CT

Three vehicles were involved in an early morning collision.

CAPE TOWN - Traffic services are pleading with motorists to be careful this morning following a fatal crash along the N2 highway.

Richard Coleman from the City of Cape Town’s traffic services said the accident led to the closure of the road between Raapenberg Road and Jan Smuts Drive.

“There was one fatality, two serious injuries and seven light injuries after the incident. We ask motorists to take caution at the scene and to be cautious as the roads are wet (due to rainfall).”

Traffic and medical staff were on scene after the accident.