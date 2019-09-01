1 killed in early morning collision on N2 in CT

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
Go

1 killed in early morning collision on N2 in CT

Three vehicles were involved in an early morning collision.

FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Traffic services are pleading with motorists to be careful this morning following a fatal crash along the N2 highway.

Three vehicles were involved in an early morning collision.

Richard Coleman from the City of Cape Town’s traffic services said the accident led to the closure of the road between Raapenberg Road and Jan Smuts Drive.

“There was one fatality, two serious injuries and seven light injuries after the incident. We ask motorists to take caution at the scene and to be cautious as the roads are wet (due to rainfall).”

Traffic and medical staff were on scene after the accident.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA