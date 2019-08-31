WC ANC accused of 'witch hunt' over corruption claims

The ANC in the province called for an official probe into Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela related to his birthday party two years ago.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Friday promised to tackle allegations of corruption head-on, whether they were directed at members of his cabinet or not.

They claimed it was funded by suppliers of his previous portfolio, Human Settlements.

The ANC’s leader in the provincial legislature, Cameron Dugmore, said the DA should take its own members to task.

“But it’s clear the premier doesn’t need to wait for criminal charges to investigate as this issue which remains unresolved.”

Winde had a simple reply: “I give the undertaking that we will investigate and deal with it appropriately.”

Madikizela has been facing accusations that contractors of the Human Settlements Department paid for his birthday party while he was MEC. The current Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers was also accused of stealing electricity and filing false travel claims while he was a councillor.

Both MECs have denied the claims, saying it’s a witch hunt by the opposition.