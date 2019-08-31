‘They were called trees’: WCED says no evidence of afro comments at CT school
Black and coloured teenagers from a Blue Downs school said they were told to plait their hair and tie up their afros.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education MEC said initial investigations have not turned up any evidence to support claims that girls at a local school were subjected to derogatory comments about their hair.
Black and coloured teenagers from a Blue Downs school said they were told to plait their hair and tie up their afros.
When some refused to comply, they were slapped with disciplinary action.
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said: “I’m advised that there was no evidence that such comments were made. But that issue was taken with some girls for not complying with the hair policy. Hair is required to be neat and tied up. The issue of afros has not been an issue until now. It has been referred to the SGB (school governing body) for review of the policy.”
Brenton Riddles is a parent of one of the learners who did comply with the instruction to tie back her hair. While his daughter won’t face disciplinary action, Riddles said he was troubled by what his daughter told him.
“They were called trees because of the way their hair is. I think it's stupid that the children are being targeted because of their hair. Their hair does not impact their studies. Why are they concentrating on hair?”
Popular in Local
-
Out with a bang: CT's noon gunner to fire his final round
-
Cops search for clues after CT car explosion
-
INTERACTIVE: Government or God: South Africa's Water Crisis
-
Court orders Brian Shivambu to pay R1.8m to VBS liquidators
-
WC ANC accused of 'witch hunt' over corruption claims
-
SA Express hopeful for R200m bailout from Treasury
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.