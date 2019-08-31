Suspect arrested in connection with disappearance of Uyinene Mrwetyana

Mrwetyana, a 19-year-old first-year student at UCT, had been missing since Saturday last week.

JOHANNESBURG – Police have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the disappearance of University of Cape Town (UCT) student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Mrwetyana, a 19-year-old first-year student, was last seen leaving her university residence Roscommon House in Claremont last Saturday afternoon. Students had since taken to the streets calling and praying for the safe return of the young woman.

“In the early hours of Friday morning, the team supported by Western Cape Flying Squad members arrested a 42-year-old suspect in Claremont. An extensive investigation is currently underway to determine the whereabouts of the missing person. All avenues are being looked into, including the place where she was last seen,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

Police said they were confident the interviewing of the suspect would eventually lead to the finalisation of the investigation into the whereabouts of Mrwetyana. The man was expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, DNA tests and an autopsy were also expected to be done on an unidentified body that was discovered in Lingelethu West, Khayelitsha, on Monday in an effort to determine the identity and cause of death.

“We therefore urge everyone to allow space for the investigation to unfold,” Potelwa said.