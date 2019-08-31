Suspect arrested in connection with disappearance of Uyinene Mrwetyana
Mrwetyana, a 19-year-old first-year student at UCT, had been missing since Saturday last week.
JOHANNESBURG – Police have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the disappearance of University of Cape Town (UCT) student Uyinene Mrwetyana.
Mrwetyana, a 19-year-old first-year student, was last seen leaving her university residence Roscommon House in Claremont last Saturday afternoon. Students had since taken to the streets calling and praying for the safe return of the young woman.
“In the early hours of Friday morning, the team supported by Western Cape Flying Squad members arrested a 42-year-old suspect in Claremont. An extensive investigation is currently underway to determine the whereabouts of the missing person. All avenues are being looked into, including the place where she was last seen,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.
Police said they were confident the interviewing of the suspect would eventually lead to the finalisation of the investigation into the whereabouts of Mrwetyana. The man was expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday.
Meanwhile, DNA tests and an autopsy were also expected to be done on an unidentified body that was discovered in Lingelethu West, Khayelitsha, on Monday in an effort to determine the identity and cause of death.
“We therefore urge everyone to allow space for the investigation to unfold,” Potelwa said.
Popular in Local
-
Out with a bang: CT's noon gunner to fire his final round
-
Cops search for clues after CT car explosion
-
INTERACTIVE: Government or God: South Africa's Water Crisis
-
Boom! Cape’s noon gunner fires his final round
-
‘They were called trees’: WCED says no evidence of afro comments at CT school
-
Attacker sentenced 7 years after CT woman raped
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.