Sudan court charges Bashir with holding illegal foreign funds

KHARTOUM - A Sudanese court on Saturday charged ousted president Omar al-Bashir with illegal acquisition and use of foreign funds.

Authorities "seized 6.9 million euros, $351,770 and 5.7 million Sudanese pounds at (Bashir's) home which he acquired and used illegally," said judge al-Sadiq Abdelrahman.