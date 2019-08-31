Molefi Ntseki appointed new Bafana Bafana coach
Ntseki was appointed the coach on an interim basis three weeks ago following Stuart Baxter's departure last month.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Football Association (Safa) has confirmed the appointment of Molefi Ntseki as the new Bafana Bafana head coach.
He was unanimously endorsed by the entire Safa National Executive Committee on Saturday in their meeting, which was attended by Safa president Dr Danny Jordaan and vice-presidents, Dr Irvin Khoza, Ria Ledwaba, Xolile Nkompela, Gay Mokoena and honorary President Lesole Gadinabokao, among others.
Ntseki has been involved with all the national teams over the past few years, from the under-20 men as well as Banyana Banyana and the under-17 women's team.
Ntseki’s first official assignment is the friendly match against Zambia at Lusaka’s Independence Heroes Stadium on Saturday, 7 September.
