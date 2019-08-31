View all in Latest
Mokonyane thanks Watson for supporting ANC in moving tribute

Gavin Watson died in a car crash near the OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.

Nomvula Mokonyane at Gavin Watson’s memorial service in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
Nomvula Mokonyane at Gavin Watson’s memorial service in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane on Friday thanked late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson for supporting the African National Congress (ANC).

Mokonyane addressed mourners at Watson’s memorial service on Friday. Watson died in a car crash near the OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.

He was mentioned in a number of testimonies at the state capture commission, including by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.

Agrizzi also implicated Mokonyane, saying Watson gave her money and gifts in return for favours.

Mokonyane delivered a moving tribute to Watson on Friday.

“Thank you for supporting the ANC unconditionally and when it was not fashionable. You never thought you’d get a tender. You became a victim of your own support. Thank you for doing that. Thank you for taking some of the leaders, who would be scared to associate with you, to schools and universities. You looked after them and their families when they returned from exile.”

Watson's funeral will take place in Port Elizabeth next week.

WATCH: Watson Family: Gavin Watson was a man of God

