Mkhwebane ‘found comfort’ after prayer meeting held for her
Ordinary South Africans, including politicians, gathered in Kwamhlanga, in Mpumalanga, to pray for Mkhwebane.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she was overwhelmed by the heartfelt support she received during a prayer meeting on Friday.
Mkhwebane attended the prayer meeting, which she said was organised by non-profit organisation Democracy in Action on Friday.
The attendees included Themba Godi, former chairperson of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts, and former Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini.
Oupa Segalwe, the spokesperson for the Public Protector, said: “She indicated to them that she found comfort in prayer because she’s a prayerful person.”
The Public Protector has come under fire over her reports and calls for her removal have grown.
Business Leadership South Africa joined calls for her to be removed from office following damning court findings that have questioned her understanding of the law.
Meanwhile, the National Assembly’s rules committee was asked to urgently draw up rules and procedures for the removal of heads of Chapter Nine institutions, such as the Public Protector. Speaker Thandi Modise received the urgent request from the justice committee on Tuesday.
‘DON’T WORRY’
The ANC Women’s League has backed the Public Protector. The league’s president, Bathabile Dlamini, told Mkhwebane there was no need to worry.
She claimed that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng was on Mkhwebane’s side.
When the Constitutional Court ruled that Mkhwebane should pay 15% of the South African Reserve Bank’s legal fees in the Absa-Bankorp matter, the chief justice, dissenting judgment, noted that judgment could potentially bankrupt her and set a wrong precedent.
Dlamini said Mkhwebane should be peace and claimed the chief justice was on her side. She said the issues surrounding the Public Protector angered her. Dlamini shared that she often cried because she experienced the same thing as Mkhwebane.
The ANCWL said she was also ordered to pay legal fees from her own pocket. She claimed that some judges were determined to milk her dry, take her property, money and even hold her pension.
