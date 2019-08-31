Lions are through to Currie Cup final

The Lions will meet either the Cheetahs or the Sharks in the title decider next week.

CAPE TOWN - The Golden Lions are through to the final of the Currie Cup after beating the Griquas 34-19 in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The home side scored four tries in the match to ease past the Griquas.

The Lions have lost two home games this season and it's something head coach Ivan van Rooyen came to the Griquas encounter aware of.

The next Currie Cup semi-final sees the Cheetahs host the Sharks in Bloemfontein.