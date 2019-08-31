KZN DA wants Newcastle placed under administration over Eskom debt

Eskom sent an official notice to the town’s municipality and warned it would cut off electricity to industrial, commercial and residential areas for more than 11 hours each day.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal wants the town of Newcastle placed under administration following a report that it’s facing an imminent blackout.

The power utility has demanded a guarantee of payment from the municipality.

The DA’s Mbali Ntuli said provincial Cooperative Governance MEC Sipho Hlomuka must place the Newcastle Municipality under administration.

At least six other municipalities in the province are on the verge of having their power supply cut. These include Mpofana, previously Mooi River, the former KwaZulu-Natal capital Ulundi and the AbaQulusi Municipality in the northern part of the province.

Hlomuka said his department would these municipalities and government would act once the department finalised its report on debts owed to Eskom by the municipalities.