Ipid to investigate murder of SA boxing champion Leighandre Jegels
Jegels (25) was allegedly shot and killed by her policeman boyfriend who also shot and wounded her mother on Friday night in East London.
CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga on Saturday promised his full support in the investigation of the murder of champion boxer, Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels.
He sped off from the scene after which police officers gave chase and eventually caught and arrested him in Port Elizabeth.
Police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said the matter was referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for further investigation.
“Lieutenant General Ntshinga has described the incident as shocking and devastating and urged all the affected parties for calm and to allow the Ipid investigations to be conducted with accuracy it deserves.
“Ntshinga has expressed sincere condolences to the affected family and relatives and committed that her department will provide the necessary support and cooperation to the Ipid investigation,” Tonjeni said.
