Department: Water infrastructure built for smaller, minority populations

An Eyewitness News investigation has found that South Africa may not have water for all its citizens by 2030 due to poor infrastructure, mismanagement of funds, lack of accountability and low rainfall.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation said water infrastructure was strained because it was initially built for smaller, minority populations.

An Eyewitness News investigation has found that South Africa may not have water for all its citizens by 2030 due to poor infrastructure, mismanagement of funds, lack of accountability and low rainfall.

The department’s Sputnik Ratau explained: “The infrastructure we have now is actually operating at full capacity. It operates in order to benefit a lot more people than what it was supposed to.”

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape, irregular expenditure peaked at R13 billion in 2016/17 financial year with it being brought down to R6 billion.

The Cooperative Governance Department in the province said infrastructure maintenance would continue, however, constant repairs meant that new infrastructure would not be built.

Read EWN's full feature on SA's water crisis here.