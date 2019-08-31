Cops search for clues after CT car explosion
Police teams spent several hours on the scene after the car’s driver was critically injured as he drove in Westlake.
CAPE TOWN - Forensics teams continued the investigation into the cause of an explosion in a car in Steenberg, Cape Town, on Friday.
Police teams spent several hours on the scene after the car’s driver was critically injured as he drove in Westlake.
The owner of Down South Towing, Greg Muller, was first on the scene after he received a call from a bystander.
Muller said when he arrived, he found the man in the car bleeding and pale in the face.
He immediately called emergency services and assured the driver that help was coming.
“From under the vehicle, you could see the seats. The blood was dripping from where the gentleman was sitting.”
Muller said he was used to dealing with “terrible” accident scenes but had never been in a situation where an explosion had gone off.
“It was quite a big explosion. When the fire services got to the scene, nobody was allowed near the car in case a second explosion went off. The ambulance was not able to help him at first.”
Popular in Local
-
Out with a bang: CT's noon gunner to fire his final round
-
Govt admits it may not be able to provide water for the country by 2030
-
INTERACTIVE: Government or God: South Africa's Water Crisis
-
Man wounded in suspected bomb explosion in CT was in state of shock: witness
-
Court orders Brian Shivambu to pay R1.8m to VBS liquidators
-
Motsoaledi: We are taking steps to improve SA marriage laws
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.