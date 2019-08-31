Cops search for clues after CT car explosion

Police teams spent several hours on the scene after the car’s driver was critically injured as he drove in Westlake.

CAPE TOWN - Forensics teams continued the investigation into the cause of an explosion in a car in Steenberg, Cape Town, on Friday.

The owner of Down South Towing, Greg Muller, was first on the scene after he received a call from a bystander.

Muller said when he arrived, he found the man in the car bleeding and pale in the face.

He immediately called emergency services and assured the driver that help was coming.

“From under the vehicle, you could see the seats. The blood was dripping from where the gentleman was sitting.”

Muller said he was used to dealing with “terrible” accident scenes but had never been in a situation where an explosion had gone off.

“It was quite a big explosion. When the fire services got to the scene, nobody was allowed near the car in case a second explosion went off. The ambulance was not able to help him at first.”