Cheetahs comeback to book Currie Cup final spot
Trailing 11-20 at half time, the hosts scored 40 points in the second half, ending up with a total of seven tries to their name.
JOHANNESBURG - The Cheetahs booked themselves a spot in the final of the Currie Cup with an impressive comeback 51-30 victory over the Sharks in Bloemfontein on Saturday night.
The Cheetahs coaching staff will also be happy with the way the try scorers were split across the field, with flanker Junior Pokomela the only name on the score sheet twice. Scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar was another positive for the men from the Free State, with 14 of his 19 individual points coming off the boot.
They now take on the Lions in the final next weekend, after the men from Jo’burg beat the Griquas 34-19 in an entertaining clash at Emirates Airlines Park.
