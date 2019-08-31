Cape Town police probe double murder case after 2 killed in flat
The victims were a 19-year-old girl and an 85-year-old man believed to be a granddaughter and grandfather.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a double murder case after the bodies of two people were found in a flat in Parow.
The victims were a 19-year-old girl and an 85-year-old man believed to be a granddaughter and grandfather.
Their bodies were found on Friday night in the Victoria Street apartment.
Details surrounding the incident remained sketchy.
Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said: “The circumstances surrounding the death of two persons, whose bodies were found on 30 August at about 18:40 at a flat in Victoria Street in Parow are under investigation. We have opened a double murder case for further investigation [and] a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death”.
Popular in Local
-
Out with a bang: CT's noon gunner to fire his final round
-
Suspect arrested in connection with disappearance of Uyinene Mrwetyana
-
INTERACTIVE: Government or God: South Africa's Water Crisis
-
Cops search for clues after CT car explosion
-
Ipid to investigate murder of SA boxing champion Leighandre Jegels
-
Boom! Cape’s noon gunner fires his final round
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.