Cape Town police probe double murder case after 2 killed in flat

The victims were a 19-year-old girl and an 85-year-old man believed to be a granddaughter and grandfather.

Picture: SAPS Facebook page.
Picture: SAPS Facebook page.
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a double murder case after the bodies of two people were found in a flat in Parow.

The victims were a 19-year-old girl and an 85-year-old man believed to be a granddaughter and grandfather.

Their bodies were found on Friday night in the Victoria Street apartment.

Details surrounding the incident remained sketchy.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said: “The circumstances surrounding the death of two persons, whose bodies were found on 30 August at about 18:40 at a flat in Victoria Street in Parow are under investigation. We have opened a double murder case for further investigation [and] a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death”.

