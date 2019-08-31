View all in Latest
Cape community gathers for funeral of six-year-old killed in gang violence

Nathlia Pienaar, aged six, was caught in gang crossfire last Saturday. She died later in hospital.

Nathlia Pienaar died after she was caught in a gang crossfire in Lavender Hill, Cape Town. Picture: facebook.com
Nathlia Pienaar died after she was caught in a gang crossfire in Lavender Hill, Cape Town. Picture: facebook.com
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The community of Lavender Hill will gather on Saturday to bury one of its youngest members.

Nathlia Pienaar, aged six, was caught in gang crossfire last Saturday. She died later in hospital.

Scores of people are expected to gather at a Lavender Hill church from 8am to bid farewell to Pienaar, a grade R learner from Levana Primary School.

Gunmen appeared to be targeting a man last Saturday morning. However, one of their bullets struck the child while she was doing what any child would normally be doing, playing outside her home.

Relatives found the child lying in the street and immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital.

In Manenberg last month, three children were shot and wounded during a gang fight.

In the same week, a six-year-old boy survived a shooting in Beacon Valley, in Mitchells Plain.

