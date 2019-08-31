Boom! Cape’s noon gunner fires his final round
Today will be the last time Malgas lights the fuse as he walks away from the gunpowder and towards a quieter life in retirement.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's noonday gunner fired his final round on Saturday after 22 years of service.
Chief Petty Officer Dudley Malgas will retire after firing the cannon on Signal Hill more than 6,500 times.
Malgas said he had many fond memories of his time as the city’s most iconic gunner and some funny ones too.
“My answer is always that we can't be like Kimberley to have a 'Groot Gat' that all the balls land in. But basically, there's nothing coming out of the guns, it's just the gun powder that makes the big bang.”
He added: “One two occasions, I saw a lady fall over. They weren't expecting the big bang.”
Malgas officially walks away from the gunpowder and towards a quieter life in retirement.
#CTNoonGun Malgas interacting with visitors before firing the gun at Lion Battery on Signal Hill. KP pic.twitter.com/cGJ9PhbFbq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2019
#CTNoonGun Officer Malgas who who is a member of South African Navy fires the noon gun today. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/nglN7FaA3H— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2019
