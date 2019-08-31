Bathabile Dlamini tells Public Protector: 'The chief justice is on your side'
The Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini addressed a prayer meeting near Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s hometown in Mpumalanga on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women’s League has come out in support of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, saying even the nation's chief justice is on her side.
The Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini addressed a prayer meeting near Mkhwebane’s hometown in Mpumalanga on Friday.
It came as Business Leadership South Africa joined calls for the Public Protector to be removed from office amid court rulings that have questioned her understanding of the law.
But Dlamini sang the Public Protector’s praises on Friday.
When the Constitutional Court ruled that Mkhwebane should pay 15% of the South African Reserve Bank’s legal fees in the Absa-Bankorp matter, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, dissenting judgment, noted that judgment could potentially bankrupt her and set a wrong precedent.
Dlamini said Mkhwebane should be peace and claimed the chief justice was on her side. She said the issues surrounding the Public Protector angered her. Dlamini shared that she often cried because she experienced the same thing as Mkhwebane.
“The chief justice is on your side,” she said.
The ANCWL said she was also ordered to pay legal fees from her own pocket. She claimed that some judges were determined to milk her dry, take her property, money and even hold her pension.
WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Why Bathabile Dlamini resigned from Parliament
