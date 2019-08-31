Attacker sentenced 7 years after CT woman raped

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
Go

Attacker sentenced 7 years after CT woman raped

Police have welcomed the 20-year sentence handed to Luwando Wagraya in the Blue Downs Regional Court this week.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - More than seven years after a woman was raped in Kraaifontein, one of her attackers has been sentenced, another has died and a third remains on the run.

Police have welcomed the 20-year sentence handed to Luwando Wagraya in the Blue Downs Regional Court this week.

Wagraya and two others cornered two women in Wallacedene in May 2011.

One woman managed to run away, but her 20-year-old friend was not so lucky. She was sexually assaulted by the three attackers.

Two months later, all the perpetrators were arrested. They were initially denied bail, but later, as the case continued in court, they were released.

The accused then skipped their next court appearance and evaded arrest. In 2017 police rearrested Wagraya.

One of his co-accused is dead and the other is still on the run.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA