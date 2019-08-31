Attacker sentenced 7 years after CT woman raped

Police have welcomed the 20-year sentence handed to Luwando Wagraya in the Blue Downs Regional Court this week.

CAPE TOWN - More than seven years after a woman was raped in Kraaifontein, one of her attackers has been sentenced, another has died and a third remains on the run.

Wagraya and two others cornered two women in Wallacedene in May 2011.

One woman managed to run away, but her 20-year-old friend was not so lucky. She was sexually assaulted by the three attackers.

Two months later, all the perpetrators were arrested. They were initially denied bail, but later, as the case continued in court, they were released.

The accused then skipped their next court appearance and evaded arrest. In 2017 police rearrested Wagraya.

One of his co-accused is dead and the other is still on the run.