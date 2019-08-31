Ariana Grande: 'My anxiety, depression have been at an all-time high'
The singer cancelled her meet and greet before her show in Antwerp, Belgium on Friday.
LOS ANGELES - Ariana Grande confessed she has been suffering a "handful of panic attacks", admitting her anxiety and depression has been "at an all-time high lately".
In an email sent to those who were due to meet her, she wrote: "Hi my loves. Time for some honesty. My anxiety and depression have been at an all-time high lately. I have been giving you all I've got and trying to push through as hard as I can and mask it.
"Today has been an extra rough one. After a handful of panic attacks, I feel like the wisest decision would be not to do soundcheck party or meet and greet today. I will preserve my energy for the show. I don't want to rush through our time together or seem shaky. I like spending actual time with you and I won't be able to be present or give you the best of me today. Anybody that had the meet and greet or soundcheck tickets will, of course, be fully reimbursed for this cancellation. I love you all. I'm so sorry. I promise I will give you the best show I can."
Grande had only just returned to Manchester to perform at their annual Pride festival, the first time she returned to the city since her One Love benefit concert, which was held in honour of the 22 people who were killed by a terrorist bomb at her concert at Manchester Arena in May 2017.
The 26-year-old singer previously admitted performing her own songs is "hell", although she finds making music "healing".
