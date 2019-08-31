Agriculture continues to be pivotal part of SA’s economy, Mabuza says

The deputy president addressed the Mpumalanga Show at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, where the annual event showcased agriculture, forestry, wildlife, tourism, and related sectors.

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy President David Mabuza on Saturday said government would continue to support farmers because agriculture continued to be a pivotal part of South Africa's economy.

Mabuza addressed the Mpumalanga Show at Mbombela Stadium, where the annual event showcased agriculture, forestry, wildlife, tourism, and related sectors.

The deputy president said government’s land reform program, which included land expropriation without compensation, was to ensure that the country remained food secure and in support of farmers.

“As we embark on the land reform programme, which has gained traction with the resolution of Parliament to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation, we do so to ensure economic growth and continued support to farmers,” Mabuza said.

The #MpumalangaShow_19 must build a platform for sustainability of these economic sectors through growth and cohesion amongst our people resulting in a winning nation. pic.twitter.com/xotmh5KGna — David D Mabuza (@DDMabuza) August 31, 2019

“Our agriculture continues to be a pivotal part of our economy. Our forestry gives us timber that supports other sectors like mining, rail and road construction, housing construction, furniture manufacturing, paper and pulp, ecotourism and all other opportunities of agricultural nature,” he added.

Mabuza said government would continue to drive interventions aimed at the diversification of the economy. This, he said, was to strengthen the country’s capabilities while focusing on increasing skills development and job creation.

“If we are able to present business opportunities and a platform for learning and networking for emerging entrepreneurs in agriculture, wildlife, forestry, and tourism-related sectors, we will manage to inspire entrepreneurship that contributes in creating new employment opportunities.

“Therefore, this platform should help in building forward and backward linkages that would strengthen our economy,” he said.