Zim power utility disconnects supplies to farms belonging to prominent figures
HARARE - Amid worsening power shortages, Zimbabwe’s power company has started to disconnect supplies to the farms of prominent Zimbabweans, including former President Robert Mugabe’s dairy farm.
However, a private newspaper said the energy minister ordered the farms to be reconnected, saying it was important not to disrupt food production on farms.
The Zimbabwe Independent reported on Friday that the state power company Zesa disconnected supplies to the Mugabes’ Gushungo Dairy.
It said supplies were cut to a number of other farms, including one belonging to Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.
The paper is reporting that Energy Minister Fortune Chasi later intervened to have the farms reconnected.
In a tweet on Friday, the minister confirmed that given the drought and food shortages, now is not the time to disconnect any farmer.
The news will annoy ordinary Zimbabweans who are enduring 18-hour daily power cuts, partly attributed to defaulting customers who owe millions of dollars in unpaid bills.
