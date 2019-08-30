Zikalala: eThekwini will have new leadership despite Gumede resistance

KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson and Premier Sihle Zikalala on Thursday said the party would forge ahead with its plan to remove eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and install current provincial Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda in her position.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) chairperson and Premier Sihle Zikalala on Thursday said the party would forge ahead with its plan to remove eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and install current provincial Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda in her position.

Zikalala spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of the inauguration of the new Msunduzi Mayor Mzi Thebolla. He said when Gumede withdrew her resignation letter, she didn’t give the ANC clear reasons.

Gumede said the party would be meeting with her in the coming weeks to understand her reasoning. However, Zikalala said the ANC remained resolute in changing the executive leadership of the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality.

“As the ANC, we have taken a decision that in eThekwini we are going to change the whole executive team and we announced the new leadership that would be coming in. And therefore, we are confident that those leaders would be taking over from next week,” he said.

Zikalala said at their last party meeting, Gumede said she understood the party’s decision to remove her from her position. He said the mayor, in her letter, stated that she changed her mind after receiving legal opinion.

Zikalala said the ANC would be meeting with Gumede to investigate this further.

He said the party would also work on its current challenge of convincing at least one councillor to resign so that the ANC can install Mxolisi Kaunda, Belinda Scott And Weziwe Thusi in the positions of mayor, deputy mayor, and council Speaker respectively.

Zikalala said by the end of next week, eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality would have new leadership despite Gumede’s resistance.