With eye on China, Japan urges 'affordable' Africa investment
Since 1993, Japan has partnered with African countries to hold the TICAD around every five years in a drive to promote aid and business opportunities.
YOKOHAMA - Japanese and African leaders Friday stressed the importance of "affordable" investment in the continent, in an apparent swipe at China whose Belt and Road policy has been accused of saddling poor countries with debt.
A joint statement wrapping up a three-day Africa development summit said: "We believe that quality infrastructure, that guarantees affordability with respect to life-cycle costs, is fundamental for sustainable economic transformation."
The meeting of leaders and representatives from more than 50 African nations and international bodies has taken place in the shadow of China, which has invested massively in Africa under its controversial Belt and Road initiative.
On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a thinly veiled dig at Beijing's policy, which has come under fire for loading African countries with debt.
"If partner countries are deeply in debt, it interferes with everyone's efforts to enter the market," Abe told the assembled leaders.
This provoked a sharp response from foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang in Beijing, who described this as "purely unreasonable speculation".
"It should be pointed out that African leaders have said many times that there was never a lack of international conferences and promises of aid to Africa, but the key lies in action and implementation," noted Geng late Thursday.
At the conference, Japan has focused on the "quality" of its investments rather than the volume of China, which announced a massive $60 billion in African development funding last year.
For example, Japan plans to train experts in 30 African countries in the next three years on managing risks and public debts, Abe announced.
The emphasis at the meeting has also been placed on private investment rather than state development funding.
"I hope you notice how enthusiastic Japanese companies are in doing business in Africa," gushed Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko.
Abe said: "With the local community and the host country, the government of Japan is trying to push forward the activities of Japanese business."
"We will be happy to provide them all our support for advancing Africa in various forms," he added.
Since 1993, Japan has partnered with African countries to hold the TICAD (Tokyo International Conference on African Development) around every five years in a drive to promote aid and business opportunities.
At the last meeting in 2016, Japan pledged around $30 billion in development funding for Africa but there was no immediate figure put forward on Friday as the conference closed.
Popular in World
-
N Korea solidifies Kim Jong Un's 'monolithic' power
-
Apple expected to unveil new iPhone at September event
-
Japan PM warns Africa about debt as China grows presence
-
House Democrats lose bid to fast-track Trump tax return lawsuit
-
Hong Kong democracy activist among 3 arrested before weekend protests
-
Climate activist Greta Thunberg (16) arrives in New York
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.