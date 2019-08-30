Winde vows to probe all corruption allegation against MECs

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he would not shy away from testing allegations of corruption against MECs.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said investigations into allegations of wrongdoing against members of his Cabinet would become the norm.

This in reaction to the African National Congress' call for a probe into Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.

On Friday, Winde said he would not shy away from testing allegations of corruption against MECs.

“When a member of my Cabinet is a subject of a bona fide investigation by SAPS or the NPA in relation to an alleged crime which includes corruption, then I will consider the facts at my disposal and determine what action can or should be taken with respect of such minister.”