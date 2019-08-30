Winde vows to probe all corruption allegation against MECs
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he would not shy away from testing allegations of corruption against MECs.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said investigations into allegations of wrongdoing against members of his Cabinet would become the norm.
This in reaction to the African National Congress' call for a probe into Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.
On Friday, Winde said he would not shy away from testing allegations of corruption against MECs.
“When a member of my Cabinet is a subject of a bona fide investigation by SAPS or the NPA in relation to an alleged crime which includes corruption, then I will consider the facts at my disposal and determine what action can or should be taken with respect of such minister.”
Popular in Politics
-
Mkhwebane has ‘broader strategy’ in Gordhan interdict matter
-
Gavin Watson was a man of unshakable faith, says son
-
Suppliers paid R600m for no work in scheme to dupe Treasury, Zondo Inquiry told
-
SACP: There would be no state capture if NPA did its job
-
State capture witness fled SA fearing for her life, Zondo Inquiry told
-
Dukwana: Magashule got R10m project kickback, belongs in jail
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.