WCED condemns attempted mob justice incident after fight at CT school

CAPE TOWN - The governing body of a Salt River school is deciding what to do about a schoolyard fight that almost ended in mob justice.

It started when two girls from the school got into a fight, leaving one of them in hospital.

The Western Cape Education Department has confirmed the two grade 10 girls got into a physical fight on school grounds on Tuesday.

The next day, a group of learners and community members descended on the school demanding one of the girls be handed over to them, saying that they wanted to deal with her.

The principal refused and called the police, who escorted the young woman to the local SAPS station for her own safety.

The department's Bronagh Hammond said that the protesters then tried to derail the school gate and stormed out of the premises.

"While the actions of the original fight is unacceptable, the actions following this incident by the other learners is just as wrong. The WCED is monitoring the situation."

The two girls who were involved in the fight will both face disciplinary action.